Lane Kiffin "Reiterated His Plan" To Ole Miss Officials About Coaching Future

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's coaching job several times over the past few weeks, but he'll reportedly remain at Ole Miss.

According to ESPN reporter Chris Low, Kiffin has reiterated to Ole Miss officials and staff members that his plan is to remain with the Rebels.

ESPN's Pete Thamel revealed one of the biggest obstacles preventing Kiffin from leaving Ole Miss for Auburn.

"The pull of his family wanting to stay in Oxford had become an obstacle for both sides in Kiffin becoming the next Auburn coach," Thamel reported.

Kiffin was asked about his future at Ole Miss following this year's loss in the Egg Bowl.

When a reporter asked if Kiffin expects to return to Ole Miss, he replied, "Yes, I do."

Low reported earlier this week that Kiffin met with his players to tell them that he hasn't accepted another job. This whole fiasco may have been a distraction for the Rebels leading into their season finale.

If Kiffin is truly committed to Ole Miss for the 2023 season, Auburn will need to consider other candidates. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is another popular candidate for the job.