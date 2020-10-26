Ole Miss football had a 28-27 lead over the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s game before the officials made a horrendous call.

The Rebels kicked the ball back to Auburn with over five minutes remaining following an Ole Miss score to take the lead. The ball appeared to touch Auburn return man Shaun Shivers’ hand before it rolled into the end-zone. An Ole Miss special teams player then recovered the ball in the end-zone for what appeared to be a touchdown.

But the SEC officials didn’t see it that way. A nearby ref called the play a touchback, giving the ball to Auburn at the 25-yard line. To make matters worse, there was no replay review. The broadcast’s review clearly showed it should’ve been an Ole Miss touchdown.

Unfortunately for Ole Miss football, there was no review and Auburn went on to win the game. Lane Kiffin is still upset by the horrendous officiating mistake, which wound up costing the Rebels the game. Take a look at Kiffin’s thoughts on the play in the video below.

Feel bad for our players and fans! https://t.co/xEimXtzmbb — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 26, 2020

Here’s another look at the officiating mistake in last Saturday’s Auburn-Ole Miss game.

If Gus Malzahn doesn't get fired this offseason, he should donate half his salary to the SEC officials… pic.twitter.com/X6lKVlCrZW — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 24, 2020

Ole Miss football dropped to 1-4 overall as a result of Saturday’s contest. In reality, the Rebels should probably be 2-3 at this point.

SEC officials have to do a better job in the replay department moving forward.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels get back to work this Saturday when they play Vanderbilt on Halloween evening.