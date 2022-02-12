The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reportedly Adds Top Assistant Coach To Ole Miss Staff

Lane Kiffin during 2020 LSU vs. Ole MIss game.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a new hire to his coaching staff.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Jeremy Springer is set to join Kiffin’s staff. Springer has been the special teams coordinator at Marshall and will have the same role at Ole Miss.

Springer has also coached Arizona’s special teams and Texas A&M’s.

Springer was with Marshall for only one season before agreeing to go to Mississippi.

He’ll be replacing Coleman Hutzler after he left for Alabama for the same position.

Even though special teams have been his bread and butter, he’s still been responsible for other positions as well. While Springer was with the Aggies, he assisted with the tight ends and helped with the recruiting in south and west Texas.

The Aggies also led the nation in blocked kicks and blocked punts in 2017, per his Marshall bio. Texas A&M was also top three in the country in both punt returns and third in net punting for that season.

If the Rebels’ special teams are that good for next season, parts of the SEC could be in real trouble.

