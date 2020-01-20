Lane Kiffin Reportedly Hiring Former Alabama Player At Ole Miss

In the eyes of many, Lane Kiffin was a passenger for some of Alabama’s national title-winning teams. Whether that’s true or not, Kiffin met a lot of bright young players and would-be coaches to add to his contact list.

Now it looks like the newly-minted Ole Miss head coach is reaching out to some of his former Alabama players to augment his coaching staff.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Kiffin is adding former Alabama tight end Michael Nysewander as an analyst. Nysewander served as the running backs coach for the FCS’ Samford Bulldogs last year.

But it isn’t the first time that Kiffin and Nysewander have worked together on the sidelines.

Zenitz also noted that Nysewander was an assistant to Kiffin at Florida Atlantic two years ago.

Kiffin was named the head coach at Ole Miss following a successful three-year spell at FAU. He went 26-13, winning two Conference USA titles in the process.

Now, for the first time since 2009, Kiffin is coaching in the SEC once more. He is tasked with returning the Rebels to prominence after four straight years of six wins or less.

He may find it a tough task with Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron, Gus Malzahn, Jimbo Fisher and Mike Leach going up against him.