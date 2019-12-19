Lane Kiffin Reportedly Targeting Rival SEC Program’s Assistant Coach

Lane Kiffin is working quickly to build his coaching staff at Ole Miss. And he’s more than happy to poach some assistant coaches from his SEC rivals to get the job done.

According to FootballScoop, Kiffin is looking to add Texas A&M tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to his staff. Per the report, Finley would be joining Ole Miss in a similar role to his current one.

Finley has been a rising star in the tight end coaching ranks. In 2017, as an assistant at Missouri, his tight ends led the nation in touchdown receptions.

Should Finley opt to leave Jimbo Fisher’s side and join the Rebels, he would be the sixth coach to join Kiffin’s staff.

Thus far Kiffin has recruited Wilson Love, Jeff Lebby, Kevin Smith, Blake Gideon, and Randy Clements. Lebby, Smith and Clements are joining the offensive staff, Blake Gideon will be special teams coordinator, and Love will be the head strength coach.

Kiffin takes over for Matt Luke, who went 11-13 before being fired at the end of the 2019 regular season.

He is tasked with returning Ole Miss to prominence after three straight years finishing 6th or worst in the SEC West.

So far, Kiffin appears to be working diligently to make sure the Rebels are ready to compete.