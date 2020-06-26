Lane Kiffin Responds To Viral Moment With Mike Leach

Earlier this afternoon, a contingent of football coaches addressed the state legislature and lobbied for the Confederate emblem to be removed from the Mississippi flag.

Among those coaches present were Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. It was first public meeting for the coaches after being hired by their respective programs and let’s just say it was everything we could have hoped it would be.

They got the rivalry started a little early this afternoon. A video of the two went viral after Leach started messing with Kiffin’s face mask at the event.

Quickly after the video hit social media, it went viral. Kiffin eventually found the video circulating the internet and decided to add his comment.

“Only Coach Leach get off my [mask emoji],” Kiffin said.

Kiffin and Leach are two of the most interesting personalities in college football. Now they’ll be coaching against each other in the Egg Bowl.

During the meeting, Kiffin offered his stance on the Mississippi state flag. He said Ole Miss got rid of the flag five years ago, but called today another big step forward.

“We removed the flag from our campus five years ago, so we’ve made it clear that it doesn’t represent who we are at Ole Miss,” Kiffin told ESPN. “Today is another big step in doing our part to move the state forward and ensure a more welcoming environment for everyone. This is extremely important to me and to our players. Time to change!”

We’ll be looking forward to Kiffin and Leach’s first matchup this season.