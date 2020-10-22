Lane Kiffin Reveals 3 Ole Miss Players Are Changing Positions

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is making a few changes following the Rebels’ devastating loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday.

The Rebels look improved with Kiffin at the helm, but they still have a ways to go before becoming a true SEC contender. A loss to the Razorbacks last Saturday exposed some major flaws in Kiffin’s system that he’ll have to change moving forward.

Kiffin is facing a whole other issue this week, though. The Rebels have been hit hard with depth issues due to COVID-19. As a result, three Ole Miss players are changing positions to help add depth to a depleted roster. One of those players is freshman receiver Marc Britt, who will slide over to safety for the 2020 season.

Luckily, Kiffin has dealt with similar roster issues before. His current predicament reminds him of when he was head coach at USC.

“We’re just trying to make the best of the situation…I guess I kind of had something like this with the sanctions at USC…limited roster. It’s very challenging,” Kiffin said, via 247Sports. “It affects you most when your numbers are low in general. It affects you most on defense because that’s where you really substitute more players throughout a game than on offense.”

Depth issues can become a major problem, especially in practice, when not addressed.

But it looks like Lane Kiffin is taking care of the problem.

The Ole Miss Rebels have a chance to bounce back this weekend when they host the Auburn Tigers.