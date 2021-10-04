The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reveals He Apologized To CBS Sideline Reporter

Lane Kiffin during 2020 LSU vs. Ole MIss game.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin didn’t have much to say to sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl during his pregame interview on CBS last Saturday.

Kiffin was at the center of the weekend’s SEC headlines. He made plenty of guarantees ahead of Saturday’s marquee Ole Miss-Alabama game, but the Rebels failed to live up to the hype.

During his pregame interview, Kiffin even went as far to say, “Get your popcorn ready.” He then tossed his interview headset and walked out of the frame in the midst of Erdahl asking a question. Ole Miss, meanwhile, proceeded to score just 21 points in 42-21 Alabama win.

Kiffin told reporters on Monday afternoon that he actually contacted Erdahl to apologize for what came across as a “rude” interview.

That was probably the right move on Lane Kiffin’s part. It also doesn’t help that he didn’t live up to his “popcorn” promise.

The good news for the Rebels is that they’re on the right track with Kiffin at the helm. Until then, the Ole Miss head coach should probably stop making any promises ahead of games, especially against Alabama. Something tells us Kiffin’s not going to change, though.

Kiffin loves the spotlight. And saying things like, “Get your popcorn ready,” attracts an audience. And as the old saying goes, ‘There is no such thing as bad publicity.’

Kiffin and the Rebels will try and bounce back this coming Saturday against Arkansas.

