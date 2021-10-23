Lane Kiffin Reveals His Recruiting Pitch To 5-Star QB Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the top quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class, will unofficially visit Ole Miss this Saturday to watch the Rebels’ game against the LSU Tigers. The timing of this visit is perfect considering Arch’s uncle, Eli Manning, will have his jersey retired by Ole Miss this weekend.

With Arch in town this weekend, Ole Miss fans will keep an eye out for any potential activity involving the five-star quarterback and the Rebels’ coaching staff.

During an appearance on ESPN’s SEC Nation this Saturday morning, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was asked what his recruiting pitch is for top recruits.

Kiffin and Tebow didn’t mention Arch Manning because they’re not supposed to discuss specific prospects while on air. However, Kiffin did reveal what his pitch is for elite recruits.

“I think it is neat what we’ve done over time and that really is not have a system that players have to fit into,” Kiffin said, via 247Sports. “We find the dynamic players, usually the quarterback, a receiver, or Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper, and then we say ‘ok, what can we do to feature them that year.’ And we’ve done it with our quarterbacks and that’s why our offense looks different by whatever quarterback is playing. So, if a quarterback comes that doesn’t run as much, we’ll do great with him, put him in a position to win the Heisman.”

There are currently five teams being linked to Manning. Fortunately for Ole Miss, it’s listed as a finalist for the five-star quarterback’s services.

Earlier this week, ESPN reporter Mark Schlabach said Manning could announce his decision in the spring or summer of 2022.

“From what people have told me around Isidore Newman, I think he’ll wait for the coaching carousel to settle down after this season,” Schlabach said. “And then go out and make his official visits and come up with a decision late next spring or summer. But certainly Texas, Georgia and Alabama seem to think they’re in a pretty good position.”

Ole Miss will certainly have a chance to strengthen its connection with Manning this weekend.