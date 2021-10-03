Lane Kiffin Reveals If He Regrets Questionable Game Decisions

Lane Kiffin might have cost the Ole Miss Rebels the chance of upsetting No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

The Ole Miss offense found some success against the Crimson Tide in the first half of Saturday’s SEC clash. But the Rebels couldn’t convert on several key fourth-down attempts.

No. 12 Ole Miss, as a result, didn’t score a single point in the first half. The Rebels did add on 21 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Alabama’s explosive 42-point outing.

If Kiffin had the chance to redo the first half of Saturday’s game, he wouldn’t change a single thing.

“One hundred percent you go for it,” Kiffin said, via Saturday Down South. “That’s the other way. A lot of people don’t do it because it’s scared money. When you’re at the blackjack table and you have $5, it’s easy. Put a couple thousand out there and now you get scared. I said we weren’t going to do that.”

Kiffin went onto explain that he didn’t want to give Alabama the ball back without trying to score.

In essence, he knew the Crimson Tide were going to put up points no matter what.

“You can punt and then they’ll score,” Kiffin continued. “They scored on every possession but one in the first half. I know it looks bad when it doesn’t work but when you punt it away, it just takes longer for them to score.”

The grass is always greener.

Had Ole Miss converted those fourth downs, it would have been a much difference ball-game and Kiffin would have looked like a genius.

Unfortunately for the Rebels, that’s now how it played out.

Ole Miss faces another tough test next Saturday against Arkansas.