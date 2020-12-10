Lane Kiffin Reveals The Time Urban Meyer Got Mad At Him

Lane Kiffin knows how to get under other coaches’ skin, and it turns out he actually upset Urban Meyer back when he was the coach of the Tennessee Volunteers.

During a SEC coaches media call on Wednesday, Kiffin reminisced about the time his pick on ESPN’s College GameDay angered Meyer. At that time, Meyer was coaching the Florida Gators.

“I guess we are on an 11- or 12-year anniversary since I did GameDay and picked this game, Urban got mad at me for picking Alabama. I said Florida has better players, they (Alabama) have better coaches. I don’t do that stuff anymore,” Kiffin said, via Saturday Down South. “Alabama is so hot right, now, I don’t know if anyone could stop them. It should be a great game.”

Kiffin clearly learned his lesson when it comes to predicting the outcome of an Alabama-Florida game.

Even though the Crimson Tide and Gators will square off in the SEC Championship next week, Kiffin refused to give his prediction.

Alabama has yet to lose a game this season in large part because of its explosive offense. It’s hard to find a trio playing better than Najee Harris, Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith.

Taking down Florida won’t be easy though. Kyle Trask might just win the Heisman Trophy, and Nick Saban’s defense will have a tough time containing Kyle Pitts, the best tight end in the country.

As for Kiffin, he’ll try and get Ole Miss over .500 on the season with a win over LSU next weekend.