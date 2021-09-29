Lane Kiffin Reveals What Coaches Actually Talk About Before Games

The Spun

Nick Saban talking to Lane Kiffin before a game.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Offensive Coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Nick Saben of the Alabama Crimson Tide walk during pre game of the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Unlike his opponent this Saturday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin loves dishing on the inner workings of college football. And Kiffin had some insights on pregame discussions between coaches that he recently revealed.

Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show today, Kiffin was asked what he usually talks to opposing coaches about before games. Kiffin admitted that the discussions are entirely lame, and almost always reserved for asking about the weather and how families are doing.

But Kiffin decided to take it a step further. He pointed out that coaches wouldn’t exactly be talking about their gameplans in the pregame.

“I mean what do people really think that we talk about out there?” Kiffin said. “Are we like ‘Hey we’re gonna work on your safety with some double moves today?’ Y0u know, I mean, there ain’t a whole lot to say.”

Lane Kiffin faces Alabama and his former boss Nick Saban this coming weekend. He alluded to the strong likelihood that he’ll ask Saban how his wife is doing, but that’ll be it.

The game itself should be a lot more exciting. Last year Alabama and Ole Miss put over 100 points on the board as Alabama won, 63-48. The over/under line for this game is already over 75 points.

The postgame handshake will be a lot more interesting than the pregame one. Especially if Lane Kiffin somehow gets his team to come out on top.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.