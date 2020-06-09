Lane Kiffin Reveals Why He Took The Ole Miss Job

Not long after the 2019 college football season came to an end, Lane Kiffin landed a new job in the SEC.

After three years at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin decided to take his talents to Ole Miss. Just a few months later, he made a bold prediction for where the Rebels would be in his second season at the helm.

He suggested Ole Miss will be in the SEC title game in the 2021 season. Kiffin isn’t afraid of making bold statements at his new job, and that’s part of the reason he chose Ole Miss.

He wanted to compete in the best conference in college football. In a conversation with CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd, Kiffin opened up about why he chose the Rebels.

Here’s what he had to say.

“To me, there’s college football, then there’s the SEC plus a few teams — Clemson and Ohio State. It’s not like I took this job to go to the Power Five. It was because it was in the SEC, a place that had won…It’s not like going to one of these places that never won or hasn’t won for 25 years. Five years ago, they were in the Sugar Bowl.”

During his first season at FAU, Kiffin led the Owls to an 11-3 record.

After step back in 2018 (5-7 record), the Owls bounced back in 2019 with an impressive 10-3 season.

Can he help lead the Rebels back to prominence in the SEC?