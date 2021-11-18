Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options.

Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.

According to Shapiro, the top candidate to become the next head coach of the Hurricanes is Kiffin. Wetzel opened up about his conversation with Shapiro on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast.

“I texted my best Miami source, or certainly the most interesting Miami source, in Nevin Shapiro,” Wetzel said, via the Clarion Ledger. “Nevin is claiming that the top candidate is Lane Kiffin with Randy Shannon as the defensive coordinator.”

Nevin Shapiro claims Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is top candidate to become next Miami Hurricanes football coach#HottyToddy #SEC 🏈https://t.co/3xaGPfZV2g — Clarion Ledger (@clarionledger) November 17, 2021

Kiffin would be a flashy hire for the Hurricanes, but there’s no indication, at this time, that he’s ready to move on from the Rebels.

Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde, however, believes Kiffin should consider a move from the SEC to the ACC.

“OK, if everybody in my division is rolling at their peak, where do I fit in? You say that in the SEC West and you say that in the ACC Coastal. Hah, go to Miami, baby,” Forde said. “In the SEC West if everybody is rolling, you’re the fourth-best team, maybe fifth, probably fifth.”

Miami fans, would you want Lane Kiffin as the team’s next head coach?