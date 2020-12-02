Lane Kiffin Says Matt Corral’s Made Decision On 2021

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is draft-eligible, and is in the process of having a strong junior season for the Rebels.

However, it looks like the former four-star recruit will be back in Oxford next fall. At least, his head coach says he will be.

Lane Kiffin told reporters today that Corral informed him this week that he is “1,000 percent” returning to school in 2021. Of course, these things can always change, but this is good news for Ole Miss fans for the time being.

Lane Kiffin just said Matt Corral told him this week he is "1000 percent coming back" to Ole Miss in 2021. — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) December 2, 2020

After splitting time at QB in his first two seasons, Corral has seized the starting job this fall. Through eight games, the California native is completing 72.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,744 yards, 24 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

Ole Miss is 4-4 on the season after winning three straight games. Kiffin’s squad has set itself up nicely for a potential bowl bid in the coach’s first season.

If Corral is indeed back in 2021, expectations for the Rebels will be even higher.