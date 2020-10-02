It Sure Sounds Someone Flushed A Toilet During Lane Kiffin’s SEC Teleconference Appearance

There may be no college football coach less concerned with how he is perceived, or more prove to doing some light trolling, than Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin. One of those two factors may have been on serious display during Kiffin’s appearance on this week’s SEC coaches teleconference.

These calls aren’t usually the most exciting bits of journalism, with each coach taking questions from around the conference for about 10 minutes. Kiffin’s appearance was a bit more notable, though, given a very loud interruption to one of his answers.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, Kiffin did not immediately answer when the moderator asked if he was there to take questions. There was some background noise, and then he joined, and began to talk about Ole Miss’ upcoming Week 5 opponent: the Kentucky Wildcats.

In the middle of a thought about how the Wildcats limited explosive plays in their loss to Auburn last week, the unmistakable sound of a flushing toilet took over the call, interrupting Kiffin. He launched back into his point pretty seamlessly after it finished.

When you gotta go, you gotta go. A line was open during the SEC coaches' teleconference, which interrupted Lane Kiffin's Q&A session. https://t.co/W9crnnQhO7 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 30, 2020

Obviously, we don’t know who was responsible for the flushing sound. As KSR outlined in its piece, though, the process of how these teleconferences work leaves very few possibilities.

Did someone unknowingly crash the call and flush the commode while Kiffin was talking, or did the carefree head coach let his bladder loose right in the middle of conversation? You can decide on your own, but as someone who’s sat in on many teleconferences, this portion of the media opportunity is not yet open to questions. In order to ask a question, a reporter must press pound for the moderator to open the line. The only people who can talk at this time are the moderator, SID and head coach.

The very-online Lane Kiffin hasn’t tweeted about the flush heard around the South. We may never know.

Ole Miss and Kentucky kick off at 4 p.m. ET in Lexington on Saturday. SEC Network has the game.

[Kentucky Sports Radio]