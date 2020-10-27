SEC Announces Lane Kiffin’s Punishment For Officiating Comments

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is in hot water again.

After a controversial play contributed to the Rebels’ 35-28 loss to Auburn, Kiffin took to Twitter in order to express his disagreement with the call. He did so by “liking” a post calling out SEC officiating and later complained about the league to the media.

The SEC fined Kiffin $25,000 for his comments on Monday. The conference specifically cited the Ole Miss coach’s use of social media as the primary reason for the penalty.

“Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been fined $25,000 for his use of social media Saturday after the game made in violation of SEC Bylaw 10.5 related to officiating in the Auburn at Ole Miss football game of October 24,” the release read.

SEC issues statement on officiating replay in Auburn at Ole Miss game; Fines Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin for public criticism of officiating.https://t.co/zYMRQnFhAe — SEC Officiating (@SECOfficiating) October 26, 2020

The play in question came on a kickoff that took place late in the fourth quarter. The Auburn returner appeared to touch the ball that continues into the end zone, but the refs missed it and the play resulted in a touchback.

At the time of the play, Ole Miss led 28-27. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix marched the Tigers down the field just four minutes later and threw a 58-yard touchdown to clinch the win. Mississippi fell to 1-4 with the loss.

If Gus Malzahn doesn't get fired this offseason, he should donate half his salary to the SEC officials… pic.twitter.com/X6lKVlCrZW — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 24, 2020

Despite levying the fine, the SEC admitted that the game should have been paused in order to conduct “further review of the play.”

“On the kickoff return in the Auburn at Ole Miss football game at 5:43 in the 4th quarter, the SEC has determined the replay official should have stopped the game for further review of the play,” the conference wrote. “In the football officiating replay process every play is reviewed but, when appropriate, the game is stopped for further review.”

Kiffin made light of the punishment on Twitter. Even though the head coach tried to hold his tongue, he crossed a line in the eyes of the SEC.

Didn’t work!!! 💰🔥. Sorry Knox college fund gone. I mean….. https://t.co/Z6dMfzki1N — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 26, 2020

Ole Miss will play Vanderbilt next Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.