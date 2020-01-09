Lane Kiffin Sends A Message To Mike Leach

The state of Mississippi will be one of the most entertaining sites for college football in 2020. After Ole Miss and Mississippi State fired their respective head coaches, both programs made splash hires.

The Rebels hired former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin, while the Bulldogs landed former Washington State head coach Mike Leach. Kiffin and Leach are two of the most interesting personalities in college football – and now they’re in the same state.

Shortly after learning of his new nemesis, Lane Kiffin sent a message to Mike Leach.

“Welcome to the state old pirate and friend!! #swingursword #eggbowl,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin isn’t the only one looking forward to the new challenge. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks the football gods gave fans a “treat.”

“Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss????? The football Gods decided to give us all a treat. Things about to get really interesting in the state of Mississippi!” Herbstreit said on Twitter.

There won’t be a shortage of interesting headlines coming out of Mississippi during the 2020 season. Kiffin and Leach are two of the best soundbites in college football.

The Egg Bowl will be must-watch TV for college football fans around the country.