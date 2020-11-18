Lane Kiffin Shares His Feelings On The Egg Bowl Rivalry

Lane Kiffin has coached in a number of rivalry games. But few of them can match the intensity the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State brings every year.

With 10 days to go before the Egg Bowl, the Ole Miss head coach gave his thoughts on the game. He acknowledged the tradition and bitterness that goes into the game, and that it carries more weight in the SEC. But Kiffin is also excited for how Ole Miss fans will react if they win and get to trash-talk afterwards.

“I know there’s a lot of tradition in this rivalry, and not the friendliest of rivalries, I guess is the best way of putting it,” Kiffin said today, via Saturday Down South. “But they’re all big games, especially when every game is SEC, so it would be good to get back on the winning track with this game. It’s just awesome to win rivalry games for fans, then they got a whole year of talking about it.”

The 2020 Egg Bowl may be Kiffin’s first, but it won’t be his first time coaching against Mike Leach. Kiffin harkened back to 2013, when his USC Trojans lost to Leach’s Washington State Cougars in a low-scoring, 10-7 affair.

Kiffin also remembered that loss contributing in some way to his firing at USC.

“Little known fact that the last time we played, you would think there would be a lot of points. Actually, we lost to him 10-7. I recall we threw a pick six in the game so we only scored seven, they only scored three on offense, which would probably surprise people,” Kiffin said.

“That game didn’t help my longevity in my career at USC, I think that was two games before I got fired so that didn’t go over real well, in the coliseum losing to Washington State. So, it’s our turn to win.”

There may be a little more at stake in this Egg Bowl than we thought.

The fans have been looking forward to this rivalry game since Kiffin and Leach were hired. We are too.