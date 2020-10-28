Lane Kiffin Shares His Honest Reaction To The SEC’s Fine

Over the weekend, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin received his first fine from the SEC during his Rebels tenure.

Following a controversial play during the Rebels’ 35-28 loss to Auburn, Kiffin took to Twitter to vent his frustration. He did so by “retweeting” a post calling out SEC officiating and later complained about the league to the media.

Of course, his comments couldn’t go unpunished. The SEC handed Kiffin a $25,000 fine for his comments, which his jokingly suggested he was planning to pay in pennies.

On Wednesday, the Ole Miss head coach as asked if he was surprised to have received the fine. Here’s what he had to say on the call, via Saturday Down South:

“Yeah, I was very surprised,” Kiffin said of the fine. “It was not for that it was for the retweet, you know, where a fan said something about officials, I retweeted it. I did not think that was finable. I think one thing if I tweeted something and wrote stuff on it. So I was surprised when the commissioner called and told me that.”

An official release from the SEC explained why Kiffin received the fine.

“Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been fined $25,000 for his use of social media Saturday after the game made in violation of SEC Bylaw 10.5 related to officiating in the Auburn at Ole Miss football game of October 24,” the release read.

We highly doubt this is the only fine he receives during his second stint as a head coach in the conference.