Lane Kiffin Shares Honest Admission About SEC’s Postponements

On Wednesday morning, the SEC announced a fourth game for this upcoming weekend has been postponed.

“The Georgia at Missouri FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program,” the statement read. “The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.”

Unfortunately for SEC fans, that will limit the viewing options this weekend. One team still on schedule to play this weekend is the Ole Miss Rebels.

After the Georgia-Missouri game was postponed, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shared an honest admission about the SEC. He suggested teams around the conference may be taking advantage of the COVID-19 rules.

He said injuries come into play with the postponements.

“I guess injuries are counting in those numbers that people can get out of playing,” Kiffin said Wednesday, via The Clarion-Ledger. “I don’t know. Maybe some people don’t want to play. Maybe their season’s not going good. So who knows?”

Kiffin is never shy to create some drama – especially in his new position in the SEC.

With the latest postponement, it’s not difficult to understand why some coaches are dubious of what other programs are doing.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, Ole Miss vs. South Carolina and Florida vs. Arkansas are still on the schedule are the only SEC games left on the schedule for this weekend.