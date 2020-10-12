Lane Kiffin Shares How Kirby Smart Reacted To Group Text Reveal

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin revealed last week he has a group text going with several SEC coaches, sparking a hilarious response from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on Monday.

There’s one similarity within Kiffin’s group text – which includes Smart, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp, and Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt. Each is a product of the legendary Nick Saban.

Kiffin revealed the group text during an appearance on SEC Network with college football analyst Paul Finebaum last week. Finebaum recognized the similarity of the group-text participants, to which Kiffin responded by calling Saban their “father.”

The exchange was hilarious in and of itself, but Smart’s response to Kiffin’s group-text reveal is the cherry on top. Smart told Kiffin he broke the rules of “fight club” by revealing they have a group text going. Take a look below.

On the field, SEC football is as competitive and intense as it gets. But off the field, SEC coaches clearly have great respect for each other – well, at least several of them.

Nick Saban isn’t buddies with other coaches within his own conference. He really isn’t even buddies with his own coaching staff. Kiffin knows what it’s like to be on of Saban’s assistants, and it’s not a very fun job.

Luckily, Kiffin has his own program to manage now. The new Ole Miss head coach is off to a 1-2 start after the Rebels’ 63-48 loss to Saban and the Tide last Saturday.