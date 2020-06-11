Lane Kiffin Shares The Latest On Ole Miss QB Competition

Coaches entering new situations are at a disadvantage this year due to the shortened offseason and lack of spring camp. Unfortunately for Lane Kiffin, he falls in that department since he took the Ole Miss job.

Spring camp usually allows players to separate themselves from teammates in position battles. The coronavirus ultimately forced schools to shut down on-campus activities for roughly three months.

Voluntary workouts are beginning at SEC schools, but that still doesn’t help teams get back the time they lost. Since the Rebels haven’t spent much time together this year, Kiffin is still unsure as to who will have the upper hand at quarterback.

Ole Miss has two options for its starting quarterback spot in Matt Coral and John Rhys Plumlee. The latter would have been playing baseball this spring if health concerns didn’t shut down NCAA sports.

Kiffin admit that Plumlee spending time with the baseball team would have opened the door for Coral to create some separation on the depth chart. That’s no longer the case though.

Here’s what Kiffin said in his latest press conference, via Ole Miss:

“It certainly doesn’t help. We try to be positive, but you have to be factual also. That hurt us in evaluation. John Rhys Plumlee probably would’ve fallen behind I assume just off of baseball and the amount of time for us to evaluate and work with him and throwing the ball in the system. In that sense, it probably neutralized it in terms of those two with no one having an advantage.”

Plumlee led the Rebels in rushing last season with 1,023 yards. On the other hand, Coral had the most passing yards with 1,362.

This could be a quarterback competition that comes down to the wire this summer.