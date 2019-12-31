Report: Lane Kiffin Targeting Major Big Ten Assistant Coach

Ole Miss already made a splash this year by hiring Lane Kiffin to be its next coach. Now, it’s all about the supporting cast that will be alongside him for the 2020 season.

Kiffin has proven in the past that he can have success in the SEC. His resume includes stints as the head coach at Tennessee and offensive coordinator at Alabama.

While the addition of Kiffin should be enough to excite fans for next season, the head coach of the Rebels wants to make sure he has a strong coaching staff around him. His primary target right now is an assistant from the Big Ten.

According to ESPN reporter Tom VanHaaren, Kiffin is targeting Michigan assistant Chris Partridge to be his defensive coordinator.

Partridge isn’t just a solid assistant for the Wolverines, the 39-year-old coach is also an excellent recruiter for the program.

He’s been in Ann Arbor since 2015.

According to a source, Lane Kiffin is targeting Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Partridge has been one of Michigan’s best recruiters and has had multiple job offers in the past. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 31, 2019

What makes this report so interesting is that Ole Miss hasn’t fired defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre yet. There were reports that came out earlier about Kiffin actually retaining him for 2020.

It’ll be interesting to see how Kiffin handles his coaching staff moving forward, especially on the defensive side of the football.