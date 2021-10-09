Watch: Lane Kiffin’s Latest Touchdown Celebration Going Viral

During his first year at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin got the Rebels offense humming. During a shootout with South Carolina, Matt Corral found Elijah Moore on a 91-yard touchdown, which Kiffin celebrated by whipping his playsheet into the air extremely high, the moment he knew it’d be a score.

Today, he brought it back. There’s no better moment for it either, than this bonkers Ole Miss-Arkansas game.

Ole Miss leads Arkansas 52-45, as the two teams trade touchdowns on basically every possession. Seven of the last possessions in this game have ended with a touchdown. Moments ago, it was Corral to Braylon Sanders for a 68-yard score.

Sanders absolutely roasted his defender with an awesome route, creating almost 10 yards of space. When Kiffin saw him blow by the corner, he threw his arms into the air, and then chucked the playsheet, which traveled almost 15 yards on an arc.

Corral, who has to be among the Heisman favorites after an electric start to the season, has been dynamite once again. He is 14-for-21 for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and has 15 runs for 94 yards and two scores.

Lane Kiffin may have been a bit humbled with Ole Miss’ blowout loss to Alabama, but we all knew that wouldn’t last too long. He still has Ole Miss heading in a very good direction, and they’re one of the most exciting teams in all of college football. We certainly don’t want to see him stop having fun out there, either.

Arkansas is driving to try and tie the game with just seconds left. Today’s game is on ESPN.

[Cole Cubelic]