Lane Kiffin Trolls Nick Saban In Response To Auburn Job Rumors

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been linked to the recently vacated Auburn head coaching job. He also loves trolling his former mentor Nick Saban. So he combined both of those things at a press conference today.

Speaking to the media, Kiffin denied the rumors that he is being considered for the Auburn job. But he took it a step further, taking an extra page out of Saban’s book to deny it more firmly.

“I wanted to say what I learned from my mentor,” Kiffin said, via Saturday Down South. “You know, if you guys keep asking this, I’m going to have to tell you, I will not be the next head coach at Alabama, okay! So stopping asking me… I wasn’t supposed to say that but I just had to.”

That line is in reference to an infamous quote of Saban saying the exact same thing during his short-lived tenure with the Miami Dolphins. In 2006, Saban denied rumors that he was going to Alabama – only to leave the Dolphins after the season to join them anyway.

In fairness, Lane Kiffin didn’t have the best of situations in his first crack at the NFL either. He went just 5-15 for the Oakland Raiders before Al Davis fired him.

As appealing as the Auburn job might be, Lane Kiffin probably doesn’t need any higher stakes against his former boss than he currently has. Ole Miss already plays Alabama once a year, and Kiffin is already making significant headway on the recruiting front.

It would also be in pretty poor taste for Kiffin to jump SEC West teams after one year. And it wasn’t even that great of a year.

Still, if Kiffin has this much fun jabbing Saban now, the fun he’d have after beating Saban in the Iron Bowl would be amazing.