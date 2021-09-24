Lane Kiffin’s Tweet From Los Angeles Is Going Viral

Lane Kiffin has plenty of history in Los Angeles. He was a valued member of Pete Carroll’s staff, and eventually became USC‘s head coach himself in 2010.

That didn’t go particularly well. He was fired midway through the 2013 season after going 3-2 (0-2) to open that season. He was 28-15 overall at USC, topping out with the 10-2 2011 season.

He was famously fired on the airport tarmac after a 62-41 loss to Arizona State, just hours after the game. It was a pretty devastating way to be let go, but the ever-sardonic Kiffin still cracks jokes about it.

He’s also not afraid to make waves on social media, either. Considering his own history at USC, and the fact that the job is open once again after the firing of Clay Helton, this very troll-ish tweet is going viral.

The explanation for the tweet is pretty simple: Kiffin is out recruiting. According to The Grove Report, Ole Miss is recruiting a number of major California prospects including four-star Inglewood High School quarterback Justyn Martin.

He took his own visit to Oxford last weekend for the team’s blowout win over Tulane. Days later, he decommitted from Cal football, and has said that Ole Miss is firmly in the mix. It’d be a surprise if Kiffin wasn’t stopping by to see him.

Paul Finebaum has gone out on a ledge and said that the post-Nick Saban career rehab program version of Lane Kiffin could be a good fit at USC. It wouldn’t be the first time he abruptly left an SEC team for the Trojans job. However, given the success he’s had at Ole Miss so far, and how ugly the last tenure at USC ended, it is hard to see that shocking move coming to fruition.