Lane Kiffin Updates Ole Miss’ Defensive Coordinator Search

Lane Kiffin has a a huge challenge standing in front of him. Ole Miss’ brand new head coach has to piece together a recruiting class, retain current players and hire a new coaching staff. The Rebels’ trajectory appears to be heading up, but Kiffin has to piece this together methodically.

The Rebels’ coach has most of his coaching pieces in place – specifically on offense and special teams. But one major hiring needs to be made at the defensive coordinator position.

The SEC has had an uptick in explosive offenses as of late, just look at LSU and Alabama. To be competitive, a formidable, well-coached defense must be in place.

Kiffin recently offered the latest update on the Rebels’ defensive coordinator search. It doesn’t look like he’s going to rush the hire.

“I think we’ve got a ways to go. We still need to figure out defensive coordinator,” Kiffin said, via Saturday Down South. “Mac (Mike MacIntyre) is definitely one of those candidates. When you figure out that, you can figure out the rest. I always try to hire the coordinators first then interview the other guys, whether it is outside guys or guys that are here. The guys who are still on staff will have the first chance to interview, and we’ll go from there.”

Looks like Kiffin is open to hiring some of the current Ole Miss coaches if they fit the bill. MacIntyre is a coach with plenty of experience, and it may be wise to keep him around.

As for now, it doesn’t look like Kiffin will make a decision any time soon. Considering Ole Miss isn’t bowling this season, the Rebels have plenty of time to get this sorted out.