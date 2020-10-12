Lane Kiffin Was ‘Very Confused’ By Ole Miss Fans On Saturday

Lane Kiffin’s Rebels suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide last Saturday. But Ole Miss fans were clearly pleased with the outcome.

Ole Miss’ offense put up 48 points on the Alabama defense, exposing plenty of Tide weaknesses along the way. But the Rebels have plenty of issues to sort out on the defensive side of the ball after giving up a whopping 63 points.

Despite the crushing defeat, Ole Miss fans were clearly pleased with the effort. The Rebels left the field after Saturday’s loss with a standing ovation from Ole Miss fans – something that surprised the head coach.

Kiffin admitted he was “very confused” by the Ole Miss fan reactions on Saturday.

“I just told the players don’t be happy,” Kiffin said, via Saturday Down South. “Fans were (giving) a standing ovation while we were walking off, and I was very confused with that. You know, we lost. Not that I don’t appreciate the fans doing that, but make sure the players understand we came here to win. We didn’t come here to play close and cover spreads or any of that crap. I told them they have tomorrow off and they’ve got to come back to work. We’ve got to get better. You just don’t get chances like this, and I think kids don’t understand that. You don’t get many chances to beat the number one team in the country….the best program in the entire country, and it’s right there to take.”

It looks like Lane Kiffin has the right mindset after Ole Miss’ loss to the Tide.

And there’s still plenty of reason to be optimistic about the program moving forward.

Kiffin and the Rebels have a chance to get back in the win column this Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks.