Lane Kiffin Wore An Incredible Shirt To His Press Conference

Lane Kiffin’s tenure at Ole Miss didn’t start off with a bang, but the charismatic coach has definitely brought a new attitude to the program.

On Saturday, the Rebels lost in a shootout with the Gators. While the offense looked explosive at times due to Kiffin’s creative playbook, the defense was a legitimate issue.

The Rebels allowed Kyle Trask to have a career day, as he threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns. Kiffin’s defense also had no answer for Kyle Pitts, who finished with 170 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Although there is still plenty of work left to be done for Ole Miss, it’s way too early to give up on Kiffin. Besides, he’s literally inviting people to get on board the ‘Lane Train.’

During his press conference on Monday, Kiffin wore a shirt that said “All aboard the Lane Train.” It’s this type of gesture that makes Kiffin must-see TV wherever he goes.

Thank God Lane Kiffin is back in the SEC. Check out the shirt from his Monday presser: pic.twitter.com/3jAK3qXsw8 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 28, 2020

Next up for Kiffin’s squad is a showdown with the Kentucky Wildcats.

If Kiffin wants to pick up his first win at Ole Miss, he’ll need his defense to slow down Terry Wilson and Kavosiey Smoke. Additionally, he’ll need Matt Corral to build off his three-touchdown performance from last Saturday.

Kickoff for the Kentucky-Ole Miss game is at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Do you think Kiffin will earn his first win of the 2020 season?