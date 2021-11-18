Report: Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For 1 Notable Job

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is under contract through the 2024 season, but that won’t stop rumors from swirling about his future.

The latest report gaining steam in the college football world states that Kiffin would actually be willing to leave the Rebels for one particular team this offseason.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida, Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for the University of Miami. Of course, this can only happen if the Hurricanes fire Manny Diaz and offer Kiffin the job.

This isn’t the first time this week that Kiffin has been linked to Miami.

Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. Shapiro told Wetzel that Kiffin is the top candidate for the Hurricanes’ head coaching job.

“I texted my best Miami source, or certainly the most interesting Miami source, in Nevin Shapiro,” Wetzel said, via the Clarion Ledger. “Nevin is claiming that the top candidate is Lane Kiffin with Randy Shannon as the defensive coordinator.”

SLATER SCOOP: Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for the University of Miami if the Hurricanes head coaching job were to open, multiple sources close to Kiffin tell me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 18, 2021

Kiffin hasn’t been asked about these reports yet, so it’s unclear where his head is at right now.

There’s no denying that it would probably be easier for Kiffin to have success in the ACC, but there’s no indication that he’s ready to move on from Ole Miss. He’s been with the program for just two seasons, and the early results in Oxford are encouraging thus far.