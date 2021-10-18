Lane Kiffin’s Dad Shares Honest Admission On His Career

Saturday’s game against Tennessee was a homecoming game for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who served as the team’s head coach in 2009. Kiffin’s father, Ole Miss analyst Monte Kiffin, was a member of that Tennessee staff, and had some thoughts on Lane’s departure after one year.

Following the 31-26 win over the Vols, Monte Kiffin admitted that leaving Tennessee in 2010 shouldn’t have happened. He found the people were nice and that Tennessee was a great place to live. But he said that Lane “couldn’t say no” to the Trojans job.

“I still say we never should have left here. So many good people and a great place to live, but Lane just couldn’t say no to USC,” Kiffin said, via Saturday Down South.

Monte Kiffin followed his son to Southern California, serving as the Trojans’ assistant head coach for three years. He became the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2013 and did not reunite with his son’s staff until joining him at FAU in 2017.

Lane Kiffin has certainly courted plenty of controversy during his various coaching stints – in college and the NFL. But his stint in Knoxville is one of his most infamous.

Kiffin found himself either apologizing for or denying multiple comments he made during his tenure there.

He was ultimately fired after 3.5 seasons with the Trojans, and spent the 2014 to 2016 seasons rebuilding his reputation at Alabama. After wildly succeeding at FAU, the Rebels came calling.

Now Kiffin has Ole Miss at 5-1, and in a position to secure a major bowl game if they keep up their winning ways. The SEC Championship Game isn’t out of the question either if they win out and Alabama loses one more game.

But Kiffin’s actions in 2010 will likely vex his legacy forever.