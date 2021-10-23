The Ole Miss Rebels will retire former quarterback Eli Manning’s number this Saturday, and head coach Lane Kiffin showed up to Vaught–Hemingway Stadium this afternoon dressed for the occasion.

Earlier this afternoon, Kiffin was seen getting off the team bus with an Eli Manning jersey on. It wasn’t an Ole Miss jersey, but it was still cool to see Kiffin wearing the former quarterback’s New York Giants jersey.

Ole Miss posted a video of Kiffin wearing Manning’s jersey on social media, tweeting “Honoring 10.”

Judging by the reactions to this video, Kiffin earned some style points with his pregame outfit choice this Saturday.

Manning was recently asked about Ole Miss’ decision to retire his No. 10 jersey. The former SEC Offensive Player of the Year told reporters that it’s going to be a special day for him.

“I’m just excited about it, honestly,” Manning said, via Sports Illustrated. “I love Ole Miss and loved my time here. Still a fan and watch and root for the team. I grew up an Ole Miss fan, coming to games and coming to the Grove, and to be here for five years and have my jersey retired up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins is going to be special.”

Manning finished his Ole Miss career with 10,119 passing yards and 81 touchdown passes. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best players to ever suit up for the program.