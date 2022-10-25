Lane Kiffin's Response To Taylor Swift Question Is Going Viral

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin made it clear last week that he is a major Taylor Swift fan.

On Thursday night, right after Swift released "Midnights," Kiffin tweeted about the new album, including a fire emoji and tagging Swift.

Naturally, reporters wanted to know which track Kiffin prefers most from "Midnights," and they asked the Ole Miss head coach about it on Monday.

Kiffin shrugged off the question though, saying he won't divulge his answer until after the Rebels' next win.

"I kind of feel like I shouldn't go into which favorite song," Kiffin said. "That will start all the social media with why I picked that because there is kind of a reason behind it. I'll give it to you after a win not a loss. Because then you guys will write good things about it when I say it."

Ole Miss is coming off a 45-20 loss to LSU on Saturday. The 15th-ranked Rebels will travel to College Station to take on a reeling Texas A&M team this weekend.

If Ole Miss wins on Saturday, maybe Kiffin will actually reveal his favorite "Midnights" track next week.