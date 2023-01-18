Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much.

So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention.

Kennedy, a former four-star recruit in the 2020 class, was offered by Kiffin when he was the head coach of FAU.

Keep in mind, Kiffin previously retweeted a video of LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard saying he "got his coach" in Brian Kelly. Howard announced a transfer to Ole Miss on Wednesday morning.

As a junior in 2022, Kennedy played in the first five games of the season for the Crimson Tide on special teams and as a backup linebacker before suffering a season-ending injury.

In 2021, he was a key special teams contributor and also saw action at running back. Kennedy finished the season with seven total tackles and 16 rushing yards on seven carries.

The Theodore (Ala.) native appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2020.