Legendary Ole Miss Football Player Died On Monday

Legendary former Ole Miss defensive lineman Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams Jr. passed away at the age of 65 on Monday. The former Rebel was an iconic voice for African-Americans in college football.

Williams passed away of “natural causes,” per Ole Miss Sports. Funeral arrangements are still pending for the former Ole Miss defensive lineman.

Williams, otherwise known as “Gentle Ben,” was one of the first African-American athletes to sign a scholarship at Ole Miss. He joined teammate James Reed in 1971, acting as the first two black players to play for the Rebels.

The former Ole Miss defensive lineman was a star for the Rebels, earning All-America honors in 1975. He also received SEC first-team honors three times. But it was Williams’ off-the-field impact that paved the way for many other African-American student-athletes.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of one of the university’s groundbreaking students and iconic football players, "Gentle" Ben Williams. 🙏 📰 https://t.co/9Dvqzvbqzt pic.twitter.com/21i5WEwrHT — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) May 18, 2020

Williams had a great impact on Ole Miss. Part of the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics and Performance Center was named after Williams, called the “Williams-Reed Football Foyer.” His legacy will continued to be remembered.

On the field, Williams was constantly in the backfield disrupting play after play. He finished his Ole Miss career with 37 sacks, which still stands as the program record. Williams had 18 sacks in the 1973 season alone, which is also an Ole Miss single-season record. He had 377 total tackles during his incredible collegiate career.

We are certainly sending our best to the Williams family during this unfortunate time.