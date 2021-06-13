The Spun

Listen: Funny Moment During NCAA Baseball Tournament Game

college world series in omahaOMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Ole Miss baseball has a couple of two-sport stars on its roster, including outfielder John Rhys Plumlee, who doubles as a quarterback for the Rebels.

On Saturday night, Ole Miss staved off elimination in the super regionals, beating Arizona to force a winner-take-all Game 3 with a trip to the College World Series on the line. Plumlee did his part, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored in the 12-3 win.

One of the announcers on the ESPN broadcast was apparently surprised to learn of Plumlee’s football career, which made for a funny moment on the air when he finally realized the sophomore from Hattiesburg, Miss. is a multi-sport athlete.

Take a listen:

Plumlee was a full-time quarterback as a freshman in 2019, rushing for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns while passing for 910 yards and four scores. With Matt Corral entrenched as the Rebels’ signal caller last fall, Plumlee worked in more of a “slash” capacity under Lane Kiffin.

In six games, he carried the ball 25 times for 94 yards while catching six passes for 79 yards. Plumlee also connected on 5-of-7 passes for 65 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown pass against Vanderbilt.

He’ll likely reprise that utility role this fall. In the meantime, he’ll try and help Ole Miss reach Omaha for the first time in seven years.

The Rebels meet Arizona in a do-or-die game tonight at 8 p.m. ET.


