Look: Arch Manning Visiting Another SEC Program Today

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is getting the five-star celebrity treatment in Oxford, Miss. this afternoon.

Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 cycle, has had a busy football season. He’s already paid visits to the Universities of Alabama, Georgia and Texas. On Saturday, he checked out a third SEC program: the Ole Miss Rebels.

Manning’s already a celebrity in Oxford thanks to his uncle, Eli, who of course was a star at Ole Miss. Arch was actually signing autographs ahead of the Ole Miss-LSU game on Saturday afternoon.

Take a look.

QB Arch Manning signing autographs here on the field. #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/aYw0pM7NrP — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) October 23, 2021

Eli would obviously love if Arch wound up picking Ole Miss. But he’s more excited for all the opportunities Arch is getting, regardless of his commitment decision.

And above all, the former NFL quarterback wants Arch to enjoy the entire process.

“I’m excited for Arch and everything he’s going through,” Manning said, via 247Sports. “I have not seen him play in person just with everything going on. I’ve been able to stream some games and talk to him and keep up with him. I’m excited for him to just go through (this). I told him, ‘Hey. Just enjoy being a junior in high school. This is a great time in your life. Playing football with your best friends and you’ve grown up with and you’ve played little league baseball with and you’ve played football at recess with your whole life. So enjoy this time. Go out there and try to win a state championship and kind of keep the focus on that and you’ll figure out the right spot to go to college and everything after that.'”

Will Arch end up at Ole Miss? Saturday’s visit could prove pivotal in the five star’s decision.