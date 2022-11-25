Look: College Football Analyst Deletes Controversial Tweet About Lane Kiffin

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During this Thursday's game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Fox Sports commentator Tim Brando fired off a questionable tweet about Lane Kiffin.

Brando called out Kiffin's commitment to Ole Miss. Over the past few days, the offensive-minded coach has been linked to Auburn's job opening.

"I sent my daughter to @OleMIss she was and remains invested in all things Oxford," Brando wrote. "Once you've made that commitment it's real! I sold out condo there, but will never rule out buying another. If @Lane_Kiffin wants out? Don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way OUT! See ya."

Brando eventually deleted this tweet.

Although Brando deleted this tweet about Kiffin, he ended up posting a different message regarding the head coach of the Rebels.

Brando said Kiffin's attitude cost Ole Miss this year's Egg Bowl.

"I’ll clarify before saying goodnight. @LaneKiffin is helluva Coach, but he’s made his approach public," Brando tweeted. "I’m also aware of my position, but I’ll always say what I see. @OleMissFB may need to step up money but Lane’s cavalier attitude cost his team tonight. Period end of story. Night."

Ole Miss fans will probably let Brando hear about this incident for at least the next few days.