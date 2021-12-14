Look: College Football Recruit Trolls Lane Kiffin With Photo

One recruit in college football decided to have fun with trolling Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin has always been popular with recruits because he knows how to connect and get to know them. He’ll even have photos taken with recruits that post on social media.

That happened on Sunday when four-star 2022 CB Davison Igbinosun posted some photos from his visit with Kiffin that had a Porsche present.

Rutgers three-star defensive end Kenny Fletcher then trolled Kiffin and Igbinosun with his own version of Porsche pictures.

Fletcher is currently the seventh-ranked player in his home state (New Jersey). He’s also the No. 37 EDGE recruit in the nation and the No. 508 recruit overall, per 247Sports Composite.

As for Igbinosun, he’s the third-ranked player from New Jersey and the No. 32 cornerback recruit in the country, per 247Sports Composite.

If Kiffin can snag him, the Rebels recruiting class would certainly improve from No. 13 in the SEC.