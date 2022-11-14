Look: Comment From SEC Quarterback's Mom Is Going Viral

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 12: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels carries the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart took some hellacious hits from Alabama on Saturday, including a brutal facemask penalty.

Dart also appeared to have his head intentionally shoved into the ground after being tackled on another play. On Monday, his head coach Lane Kiffin said he called Dart's mother to apologize for her son's treatment "even though it's out of our control."

According to Kiffin, Dart's mom had her own comments on the officiating and what happened to her boy during the loss to the Crimson Tide.

"She mentioned it’s a shame her son gets treated different based on what SEC program that he’s at on game day and protected different," Kiffin said.

Kiffin went on to make one important clarification about the quotes.

"Let's make sure that quote was right, like she said, not me. I really don't want to get fined today," Kiffin said, smiling. "You can't fine me for what someone else says."

Assuming Kiffin is telling the truth, he clearly still endorses what Dart's mom had to say and wanted to get her point of view out publicly.

The SEC office no doubt took note of the comments.