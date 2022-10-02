Look: Lane Kiffin Had Warning For Players Following Big Win

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 5-0 after yesterday's win over No. 7 Kentucky in Oxford.

When the new polls are unveiled later today, the Rebels should be ranked in the top 10. But Kiffin is still imploring his players to not rest on their laurels.

On Twitter, Kiffin thanked the Ole Miss fans and then warned his players not to listen to the noise.

"On to Vanderbilt. DO NOT LISTEN TO THE [rat poison] coming your way!!!!" Kiffin said.

If you're unfamiliar, "rat poison" is a trademark Nick Sabanism, used to describe the outside praise and accolades a team receives.

Saban preaches to his team to not believe their own hype, so it's not surprising that Kiffin, who worked for the legendary head coach at Alabama, is doing the same here.

Ole Miss will take to the road next Saturday to face Vanderbilt in a SEC crossover matchup. A win would make the Rebels 6-0 at the midway point.