Few coaches in American sports love using social media as much as Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. But despite having over 16,000 followers on Instagram, only two individuals are being followed by the Rebels coach.

A recent look at Lane Kiffin’s Instagram account (thereallanekiffin) reveals that three total accounts are being followed. One is the Ole Miss Rebels Football account while the second is for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

The third, and arguably most notable, is quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and top prospect in the Class of 2023. Arch Manning also just so happens to be an Ole Miss legacy, with Eli, his father Cooper and grandfather Archie Manning all attending the University of Mississippi.

Some have pointed out that it wasn’t always the case for Lane. Just a few days ago, Arch Manning was the only person he was following on Instagram.

.@Lane_Kiffin follows one person on IG He's locked in on Arch Manning 😂 pic.twitter.com/R109C5sPba — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2021

No doubt Lane Kiffin would love to be the man to beat the likes of Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Ryan Day and Ed Orgeron to the punch with Arch Manning. Successfully recruiting Manning could be a program-changing move.

Granted, Kiffin hasn’t used his Instagram account much. He uses his Twitter a lot more.

But it says a lot that a prospect he wants more than anyone was the first person he wanted to follow on IG.

The bigger question is: Will Arch Manning follow Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Football account back?