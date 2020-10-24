Look: Lane Kiffin’s Postgame Retweet Is Going Viral Tonight

Auburn has gotten some officiating breaks this season, and Lane Kiffin definitely seems fed up about it.

Ole Miss fell 35-28 to Auburn earlier today. During the game, the Rebels were burned by the zebras, as a crucial missed call on a misplayed kickoff cost Ole Miss a touchdown.

Instead of correctly ruling that the ball touched the Auburn return man on the play below, the refs said there was no contact. Therefore, Ole Miss recovering the ball in the end zone didn’t matter, because it was a touchback.

WOW. Auburn just caught the luckiest break of this game. Ole Miss kicked off, Football grazed auburn guys finger, Ole Miss falls on it in endzone. Ruled a touchback. REFS DIDNT REVIEW IT. #OleMiss #Auburn pic.twitter.com/uLhqeYQmPZ — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) October 24, 2020

You might remember, Auburn beat Arkansas two weeks ago thanks to some questionable work by the refs. After the game, Kiffin was caught liking a tweet that was HIGHLY critical of conference officiating.

“Y’all are a disgrace @SEC your [sic] officiating is absolutely atrocious,” the tweet reads. “If y’all want to just keep gifting Auburn wins, just say it.”

Looks like Lane Kiffin will be getting a fine this week from the SEC. pic.twitter.com/DZN18mN1Qy — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 24, 2020

Hey, Lane Kiffin is right here. His team got hosed big time.

But it’s not going to stop him from getting fined for publicly criticizing the officials in that manner. Knowing Lane though, the punishment will probably be worth getting his point across.