Look: Lane Kiffin’s Postgame Retweet Is Going Viral Tonight

Lane Kiffin wearing a suit walking into a stadium before a game.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels walks to the stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Auburn has gotten some officiating breaks this season, and Lane Kiffin definitely seems fed up about it.

Ole Miss fell 35-28 to Auburn earlier today. During the game, the Rebels were burned by the zebras, as a crucial missed call on a misplayed kickoff cost Ole Miss a touchdown.

Instead of correctly ruling that the ball touched the Auburn return man on the play below, the refs said there was no contact. Therefore, Ole Miss recovering the ball in the end zone didn’t matter, because it was a touchback.

You might remember, Auburn beat Arkansas two weeks ago thanks to some questionable work by the refs. After the game, Kiffin was caught liking a tweet that was HIGHLY critical of conference officiating.

“Y’all are a disgrace @SEC your [sic] officiating is absolutely atrocious,” the tweet reads. “If y’all want to just keep gifting Auburn wins, just say it.”

Hey, Lane Kiffin is right here. His team got hosed big time.

But it’s not going to stop him from getting fined for publicly criticizing the officials in that manner. Knowing Lane though, the punishment will probably be worth getting his point across.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.