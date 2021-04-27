Look: Lane Kiffin Responds To Dabo Swinney’s Challenge

Dabo Swinney and Lane Kiffin are known for their ability to the coach the game of football. But we may soon see both take their talent to the basketball court.

The Clemson head coach has challenged Kiffin to a game of one-on-one on the hardwood. The invitation was sent to Kiffin from Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McCuin.

“Hey @Lane_Kiffin my guy Dabo told me to tell you he’ll take you on for a 1 v 1 in Basketball anytime, anyplace,” McCuin said on Twitter. “I told him my money is on you big dawg!”

Hey @Lane_Kiffin my guy Dabo told me to tell you he’ll take you on for a 1 v 1 in Basketball anytime, anyplace! 🤣🤣🤣🤣! I told him my money is on you big dawg! 🔵🔴 @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/BtNqt5wecr — CoachYo (@YolettMcCuin) April 26, 2021

Kiffin is up for the challenge. The Ole Miss head coach is down to play on one condition: he wants home-court advantage in Oxford.

“You know it Coach Yo! Let’s make it happen Dabo #ComeToTheSip for a matchup,” Kiffin responded.

Game on.

We think we’d put our money on Lane Kiffin here. He’s 6-foot-3 compared to Swinney who’s 5-foot-11. Kiffin’s also younger (45 years old versus 51 for Swinney). But who knows, Swinney tends to find ways to win.

On the gridiron, Clemson football is aiming to bounce back from another playoff loss last season. It’s been two years since the Tigers won a championship, but they appear well-equipped to end such a drought this upcoming season.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, appears to be a team on the rise. The Rebels finished just 4-5 during the regular season, but ended on a high note with a major upset of Indiana in the Outback Bowl. Kiffin has Ole Miss heading in the right direction.