Look: Lane Kiffin Tweets For 1st Time Since Loss To Alabama

Despite tons of hype about how high-scoring yesterday’s Alabama–Ole Miss game would be, Alabama did nearly all of the scoring in their 42-21 win. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was largely silent on the game until today.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Kiffin finally opened up on yesterday’s heartbreaking loss. He said that the team is moving on to their Week 6 game against Arkansas and made it clear that he believes in his team, no matter what. Kiffin also added in the quote, “Our past may shape us, but it doesn’t define who we become.”

“@OleMissFB⁩ 3-1 #beatarkansas. The sun did come up! Can’t wait to play at home packed!!! #cometothesip We coach to win games and believe in our players here that won’t change no matter who we play!!!” Kiffin wrote.

Ole Miss started the season 3-0 with the highest scoring offense in FBS. But against Alabama, they were shut out until the second half and were held to the fewest points since last year’s game against Arkansas.

Losing to Alabama all but ends Ole Miss’ SEC Championship dreams. But losing to the Crimson Tide is nothing to be too ashamed of given how much the Tide have dominated teams this year.

Kiffin was humbled in yesterday’s game. But he still has the potential to deliver Ole Miss their best season in half a decade.

Will Ole Miss bounce back against Arkansas next weekend?

The game will be played at 12 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.