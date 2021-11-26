Look: Lane Kiffin’s Reaction To Beating Mississippi State Went Viral

For the second straight year, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels won the Egg Bowl against their in-state arch-rivals, Mississippi State. Needless to say, Kiffin was excited afterwards.

As the game wound down in the final minutes, Kiffin was more animated than usual on the sidelines. He could be seen doing the iconic Vince Carter “It’s over” move while looking at his players and the Mississippi State stands.

It was a 31-21 Ole Miss win yesterday, but wasn’t nearly as close as the final score suggests. The Bulldogs dropped three potential touchdown passes in the first half and couldn’t find the endzone until the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss had no such trouble. Running back Snoop Conner and quarterback Matt Corral contributed for four touchdowns as the Rebels rose to 10-2 on the season.

Lane Kiffin just went full Vince Carter. “It’s over.” pic.twitter.com/9q0Lvly3Uv — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 26, 2021

Last year Lane Kiffin managed to get the Rebels out of the dumps with a 5-5 record and win in the Outback Bowl. He’s already doubled the team’s win total, and against some good opponents too.

Kiffin’s high-powered offense has scored at least 20 points in every game this season. While their losses to Alabama and Auburn will exclude them from the SEC Championship Game, they’re among the top candidates for a New Year’s Six game.

Expectations will undoubtedly be a lot higher next year given the success of this year.

Will Ole Miss challenge for the SEC title in 2022?