Look: Ole Miss Football Announces Hilarious Promotion

Ole Miss football fans can have some fun–and free snacks–at their head coach’s expense at this weekend’s game against Arkansas.

On Thursday, the program announced that the first 5,000 fans into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday will receive free popcorn if they visit one of four participating concession stands. The announcement was accompanied by a picture of a stone-faced Lane Kiffin holding a bucket of popcorn.

Of course, this promotion is a play on Kiffin’s pregame “Get your popcorn ready” comment before last week’s loss at Alabama.

Kiffin made the remark in an interview with CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl before his team went out and got blown out by the top-ranked Tide.

😏 FREE POPCORN! The first 5,000 fans on Saturday will receive FREE 🍿. Visit the F.I.N.S. stands ⬇️ North Concourse Gate 6

South Concourse Gate 23

East Concourse Gate 13

West Concourse Gate 36 Keep it Poppin' with @renasant! pic.twitter.com/1DYkmiZPcZ — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 7, 2021

Of course, Kiffin took some heat for the quip, with some people thinking it was rude of him. Erdahl disagreed, however, and in reality the entire thing might have been overblown.

Kudos to Lane and Ole Miss for having some fun with this whole topic though. The 17th-ranked Rebels will try to get back on the winning track against the No. 13 Razorbacks this weekend.