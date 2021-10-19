Look: Ole Miss Will Have Special Field When Arch Manning Visits

When five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning visits Ole Miss this weekend to see the Rebels host LSU, his surname will be painted in the end zones.

It won’t be there because of Arch. Ole Miss is retiring Eli Manning’s number this weekend, and are painting “Manning” in the end zones as a tribute to the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they are doing this when Eli’s nephew, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, will be in town for an unofficial visit.

First coat feels. pic.twitter.com/DS0mhlic7u — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 19, 2021

Arch Manning has recently visited Georgia, Alabama and Texas and is being recruited by powerhouse programs throughout the country.

Come Saturday, Ole Miss has to hope that they play better than they did when Arch saw them against Alabama in Tuscaloosa earlier this season. He’s clearly a major priority for the staff; as of last month, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin followed only three accounts on Instagram, and one of them is Arch’s.

Ole Miss-LSU will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.