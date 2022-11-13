Look: Paul Finebaum Not Happy With Lane Kiffin On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss came up painfully short against Alabama on Saturday, losing 30-24.

On Sunday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum was left questioning some of Kiffin's decision making, particularly late in the game. Kiffin had his team go for it on 4th-and-8 when they were down three in the fourth quarter, and also drew criticism for abandoning the run during the team's final drive.

“You can argue LSU and Tennessee anyway you want. But this was the one game Alabama should have lost of all these," Finebaum said. on ESPN's "College Football Final" with Matt Barrie. "I don’t need to proclaim my love for Lane Kiffin. Obviously he’s entertaining, he’s an amazing coach. But he drives you crazy watching him coach a game. He makes calls that I know he believes in the numbers on, and he gets some of them right, but it just seems like in those big games, he always comes up short and that’s how I felt yesterday.

"Not a rooting interest, but to talk about later, but I felt like, ‘Lane, what are you doing here?' And I know he’s got a chart, he plays the odds every time. But sometimes you have to go with instinct, especially when you’re playing a team that has infinitely more talent than you do.”

While Finebaum might be disappointed in Kiffin, the Ole Miss head coach is likely more annoyed with himself and his team's inability to finish with a W over the Crimson Tide.

"I don’t give a s--t how many rushing yards we had or how close it was," Kiffin said postgame. "We came here to win and beat Alabama, we didn’t do it. We’re 0-1 today.”

Ole Miss is now 8-2 on the season with games left against Arkansas and Mississippi State.